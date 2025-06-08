Between The Eers: Punting Game One? That's Ridiculous
West Virginia was crushed in game 1 of a best-of-three series vs. LSU. Schuyler Callihan talks about what went wrong, what can't happen in Game 2, and why Steve Sabins took the approach he did with his pitching staff.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Playing as WVU in College Football 26? You’re Actually Helping Them Get Paid
ESPN FPI Gives West Virginia a Staggering 0.8% Playoff Chance
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Reacts to Game-Changing NCAA Settlement
College Sports Just Changed Forever: Direct Pay, NIL Rules, Roster Limits, and a Cap