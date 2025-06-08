Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Punting Game One? That's Ridiculous

Steve Sabins handled the pitching situation the right way on Saturday.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia was crushed in game 1 of a best-of-three series vs. LSU. Schuyler Callihan talks about what went wrong, what can't happen in Game 2, and why Steve Sabins took the approach he did with his pitching staff.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

