Brodie Kresser Named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List
West Virginia University shortstop Brodie Kresser was selected to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List Friday afternoon.
“It's a great time of the year when we get to start diving into looking at all the shortstops from around the country and who might best represent the Brooks Wallace Award this year,” said Larry Wallace, co-chair of the Brooks Wallace Award. “This list doesn't disappoint with some stellar offensive numbers along with some outstanding gloves to represent the shortstop position.”
It is the sixth time a Mountaineer has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list and Kresser joins Jedd Gyorko as the only two-time watch list selections in program history. Gyorko was also a two-time finalist, winning the award as a junior in 2010.
In 35 games this season, Kresser is hitting .308 with three home runs, 28 RBI, and a team-high 37 runs scored. He is also tied for the team lead with 12 stolen bases and is second with 10 doubles.
The Award is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.
