Chase Meyer Earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
West Virginia University pitcher Chase Meyer was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Monday afternoon.
The sophomore made two appearances last week and pitched 5.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and collected a pair of wins.
Meyer is coming off a stellar performance in Stillwater, cooling an Oklahoma State squad that hit four home runs in six innings. He took the mound in the sixth inning with one out on the board and didn’t allow one Cowboy baserunner striking out nine OSU hitters in 3.2 innings of work as the Mountaineers notched their first Big 12 Conference win with an 8-6 decision for his fourth win of the season.
Meyer appeared in the midweek matchup against Towson where he tossed two hitless innings with three strikeouts for the win.
In six appearances and on start on the season, he owns a 4-0 record and a 3.29 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
It is his first-career Big 12 honor and the 22nd time in program history that a Mountaineer has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. He is the second Mountaineer pitcher this season to take home the award after redshirt senior Griffin Kirn earned it on March 3.
The Mountaineers return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against James Madison. First pitch for both games on Tuesday and Wednesday are set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
