Clark Named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week
On Monday, West Virginia starting pitcher Derek Clark was named the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week.
Clark matched a season-high 10 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings against Kansas State on Saturday. He allowed just two singles in the game and did not allow a hit to 19 consecutive batters during one stretch to obtain his sixth win of the season.
Clark is 6-2 on the season with 67 strikeouts and leads the Mountaineers and his 3.14 ERA is the second lowest in the Big 12.
It is the 20th time in program history that a Mountaineer has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and 16th instance of Newcomer of the Week. Junior Kyle West was also named Newcomer of the Week earlier this year.
Clark and the rest of the Mountaineers are back in action from May 16-18 against TCU for the final series of the regular season. The first pitch from Fort Worth on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. ET.