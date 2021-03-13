Depleted Mountaineers Drop Home Opener to Central Michigan

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their home opener 5-3 against the Central Michigan Chippewas Friday evening. Several Mountaineers were out following a weeklong pause due to not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 threshold.

Tyler Doanes, Hudson Byorick, and Paul McIntosh have not seen the field since the season-opening series against Georgia State. However, Doanes made an appearance as a pinch-runner in the Coastal Carolina University Tournament.

Braden Barry, who leads the team with a .429 batting average, was not in the lineup along with Vince Ippoliti and Victor Scott; both are hitting over .320. As a result, West Virginia played seven freshmen. Additionally, West Virginia was without head coach Randy Mazey, and assistant coach Steve Sabins stepped in as skipper.

“They weren’t quite as sharp. Everybody really competed. I feel like the intent and focus was good, and they just got better the longer they went,” said Sabins. “So, I think having a little time off… we were working in small groups it’s tough to simulate a game when you have a couple of guys on the field at a time.”

The Mountaineers broke two and a half scoreless innings after McGwire Holbrook worked a leadoff walk and Ben Abernathy took his place on a fielder’s choice. Then, with two outs and Abernathy still at first, Austin Davis ripped a single through the gap on the left side to set up Matt McCormick, and he delivered a two-RBI double, driving the ball down the right field line to give the Mountaineers the early 2-0 advantage.

In the fourth, West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolfe started to lose command of his fastball, loading the bases with two walks and a hit batsman. Central Michigan took advantage of his generosity - Zach Lechnir hit a deep sacrifice fly to get the Chippewas within one. Kade Preston drilled a triple into right-center, bringing in two more runs as Central Michigan grabbed the lead 3-2. Wolfe held Preston at third and ended the inning with a strikeout.

Wolfe left in the sixth after four-straight balls gave Zach Gilles fire before Sabins tapped in Noah Short.

“Obviously, he missed a start, and it’s a little bit hard – it’s like you’re starting the season over again… His slider wasn’t quite as sharp, his fastball velocity was really good, but his command wasn’t quite as good,” said Sabins. “Also adding that the five walks were unusual for Wolf, he needed to iron somethings out, and he’ll be right back to the “Wolfman” that we know.

Short proceeded to bean the first batter he faced, and the bases were loaded after a fielding error at third by Kevin Brophy. Short would bear down and strike out the next two, but Lechnir kept his bat on his shoulder and drew a walk and run to the plate to extend the lead by two.

Central Michigan starting pitcher Jordan Patty attacked the young Mountaineer lineup predominately with fastballs and picked up his first win of the season after tossing seven innings and eight strikeouts.

“He was really good, and unusually he probably threw 90, 95% fastballs today if you go back and tallied them up. He’s got a pretty special fastball,” said Sabins. Adding, he had command of it, and he was throwing wherever he wanted, and it’s a good fastball.

The Chippewas tacked on an insurance run in the top of the eighth after leadoff hitter Danny Weustenfeld reached first on an error. Reliever Madison Jeffrey walked the next two to load the bases with no outs, and on what was ruled as an infield single, Just Simpson poked a blooper over to first base and McCormick bobble it on the barehanded throw to home as Weustenfeld scored. Madison struck out the next batter, but McCormick came up big on a high fly ball, the first baseman charged toward the Mountaineer dugout all the way to the backdrop, snagged the ball before barreling into the padding behind Homeplate for the innings second out. Jeffrey ended the inning on a strikeout.

Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel turned to Ian Leatherman in the eighth, and he went three up three down, striking out two to move to the ninth.

McCormick got the Mountaineers within two going opposite field with a leadoff solo home run, but that is all West Virginia could muster as they fell to Central Michigan 5-3.

“We weren’t very successful offensively. We had a couple of barrels and a couple of knocks but never really got anything going against them,” said Sabins.

West Virginia and Central Michigan will resume the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 11:00 am EST and streaming on ESPN+.

