Mountaineers Now

Did Midweek Loss to Pitt Impact West Virginia's Chances to Host Regional?

WVU can still host as long as they handle business the next two weekends.

Schuyler Callihan

Logan Sauve celebrates with Skylar King against Pitt
Logan Sauve celebrates with Skylar King against Pitt /

Despite a stumble in the midweek game yet again, West Virginia still seems to be in a good position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, as long as they continue winning Big 12 series and win the regular season title.

Before blowing a big ninth-inning lead in the Backyard Brawl on Tuesday night, Jonathan Wagner of On3 Sports had the Mountaineers projected to host a regional that features Oklahoma, Troy, and Wright State.

"West Virginia remains in a good position atop the Big 12 and in the hosting race. The Mountaineers are 39-7 overall, 18-4 in Big 12 play, and No. 20 in RPI, which would be in range to host and likely as a top 12 seed as things currently stand. If they do stumble down the stretch and the RPI falls out of range, they could be left out of the hosting race, and a team like Oklahoma is still battling to get back in the picture."

While this was written before the loss, the projection likely holds up, considering WVU's overall record, RPI, and the fact that it was a midweek loss to a Power Four team and not a bad loss to some small school they had no business losing to.

This weekend, the Mountaineers have a pivotal three-game series at Kansas State. Depending on the results, they could claim the Big 12 regular season title by Sunday.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

No. 12 West Virginia Walked Off by Pitt

Erik Stevenson Returns to Best Virginia

Updated WVU Wide Receiver Depth Chart, Including Recent Transfer Additions

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU Defensive Back Commit Emory Snyder

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Baseball