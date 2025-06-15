Future Ace? West Virginia Lands Huge Portal Commitment from D-II Pitcher of the Year
West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins will have his work cut out for him next season as he tries to replace the top two starting pitchers in his rotation, Griffin Kirn and Jack Kartsonas. He's off to a terrific start in the transfer portal, recently securing a big-time commitment from right-handed pitcher Ian Korn out of Seton Hill.
Korn was named the Division II Pitcher of the Year after a stellar season with the Griffins, where he posted an ERA of 1.81. In 84.1 innings of work, Korn struck out 83 hitters while walking just 17. Opposing hitters had a measly batting average of .197 against him and really struggled to barrel up the baseball with just 15 extra-base hits all season long - 13 doubles, two triples, and one home run.
Over his four years at Seton Hill, Korn has a record of 16-6 with a 2.84 ERA, racking up 145 punch outs to just 42 walks.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining and will certainly be in the mix to be the Mountaineers' opening day starter next season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Good Outweighs the Bad in WVU’s 2025-26 Big 12 Schedule Reveal
Texas Tech Safety Commit on Campus at WVU With Flip Buzz Heating Up
West Virginia Releases Video and Photos of New Turf Installed at Mountaineer Field
JJ Wetherholt's Walk-Off Keeps Double-A Cardinals' Blistering-Hot June Rolling