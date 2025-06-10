Future Star in the Making? West Virginia Adds Talented Transfer Matt Ineich
With Brodie Kresser graduating, West Virginia has an opening at shortstop for the 2026 season. While the Mountaineers may have a few options already on the roster, they are looking to add competition and are off to a strong start by landing Ohio transfer Matt Ineich.
The former Bobcat was spectacular in his true freshman season, going 55-for-142 (.387) at the dish, belting three home runs and driving in 25 runs, on his way to being an All-MAC second-team selection. Maybe the most impressive stat for the youngster is that he drew nearly twice as many walks (21) as the number of times he was set down on strikes (11), giving him an on-base percentage of .467. He also swiped nine bases in 14 steal attempts.
Ineich comes to West Virginia with positional flexibility, having played both middle infield spots and even appearing at third base for one game. He started 20 games at second base and 14 at shortstop. Considering Gavin Kelly will likely stay put at second, Ineich will likely be a candidate for the starting job at short.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
