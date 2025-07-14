Griffin Kirn Drafted by the Oakland Athletics
West Virginia University starting pitcher Griffin Kirn was selected in the 14th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics Monday evening.
Kirn finished the season 5-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 99 innings of work.
The lefty became the 15th Mountaineer to record over 100 Ks in a season after entering the Clemson Regional against Kentucky for his only relief appearance of the year, notching the save and clinching a berth to the Super Regionals.
Kirn ended the regular season with fifth-lowest ERA (3.36) and the sixth-most strikeouts (83) in the Big 12 Conference to earn an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He had three double-digit strikeout games this season, including a season-high 14 against Utah.
He had one of his best performances of the season against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts to record his fifth win of the season.
Kirn followed the performance in with another quality start, tossing 7.1 innings, allowing just one run and notch five strikeouts to earn a place on the All-Regional team.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Boston Red Sox Select West Virginia Outfielder Skylar King in 2025 MLB Draft
WVU Pitcher Robby Porco Taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft
WVU Outfielder Kyle West Drafted by the New York Yankees in 2025 MLB Draft
WVU Catcher Logan Sauve Selected by the Athletics in 2025 MLB Draft
Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp