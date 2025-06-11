Griffin Kirn Earns NCBWA All-American Honors
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) voted West Virginia University redshirt senior starting Griffin Kirn to the All-American Third Team, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Kirn finished the season 5-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 99 innings of work.
The lefty became the 15th Mountaineer to record over 100 Ks in a season after entering the Clemson Regional against Kentucky for his only relief appearance of the year and notching the save and clinching a berth to the Super Regionals.
Kirn ended the regular season with fifth-lowest ERA (3.36) and the sixth-most strikeouts (83) in the Big 12 Conference to earn an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He had three double-digit strikeout games this season, including a season-high 14 against Utah.
He had one of his best performances of the season against Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship, throwing a complete game with nine strikeouts to record his fifth win of the season.
Kirn followed the performance in with another quality start, tossing 7.1 innings, allowing just one run and notch five strikeouts to earn a place on the All-Regional team.
