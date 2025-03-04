Mountaineers Now

Griffin Kirn Tabbed as Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

West Virginia University starting pitcher Griffin Kirn recognized as one of the best in the Big 12 Conference last weekend

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University pitcher Griffin Kirn
West Virginia University pitcher Griffin Kirn / West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University starting pitcher Griffin Kirn was announced the Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Kirn pitched a gem Friday night in the series opener versus Queens (NC) in his second start with the WVU baseball program. The redshirt senior tossed eight innings, recorded 10 strikeouts, and allowed just one run to improve his record to 2-0 on the year and help capture the Mountaineers eighth win of the season.

The Quincy, Illinois, native captured his first win in his Mountaineer debut with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work in the season opening win over Jacksonville on Feb. 14.

He currently hods a 2.04 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

Kirn spent four seasons at Quincy University before transferring to West Virginia in the offseason. He went 22-8 with a 4.86 ERA and registered 259 strikeouts with the Hawks.

Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

