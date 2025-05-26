How to Watch the College Baseball Tournament Selection Show
Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will find out where they'll be heading this weekend for the NCAA Tournament.
The field of 64 will be revealed at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
At the start of May, the Mountaineers looked to be well on their way to hosting a regional, but thanks to a late-season collapse where they lost seven of their last nine, that's no longer happening. The regional hosts were announced on Sunday, and no Big 12 teams will have that home-field advantage.
2025 host sites and teams
Athens Regional (Georgia), Auburn Regional (Auburn), Austin Regional (Texas), Baton Rouge Regional (LSU), Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina), Clemson Regional (Clemson), Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina), Corvallis Regional (Oregon State), Eugene Regional (Oregon), Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas), Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss), Knoxville Regional (Tennessee), Los Angeles Regional (UCLA), Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt), Oxford Regional (Ole Miss), Tallahassee Regional (Florida State).
Had West Virginia doubled down on their Big 12 regular season title and won the conference tournament, a strong case could have been made for the Mountaineers to host. The good news? They weren't a one-and-done, and with 41 wins on their resume, they will likely land as a No. 2 seed.
