Javon Small Receives an Invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine
Former West Virginia University point guard Javon Small was one of 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Friday evening. The combine will take place from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Small averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals last season with the Mountaineers to earn an All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection. The senior produced 20-plus points in 14 games and led the Mountaineers in scoring in 20 of the Mountaineers’ 32 games this season, including a season-high 31 points in the win over Gonzaga.
Prior to West Virginia, Small led Oklahoma State in scoring (15.1 ppg) and assists (4.1) in his lone season in Stillwater.
The South Bend, Indiana, native spent his first two seasons at the collegiate level at East Carolina. After appearing in 16 games as a freshman and averaged 2.0 points but made a significant jump in his production as a sophomore, averaging 15.8 points before suffering a season-ending injury 18 games into the season.
The 2025 NBA Draft to be held on June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
