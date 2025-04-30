Kade Strowd Gets Called up to the Show
Former West Virginia University right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd was by the Baltimore Orioles, the club announced on Monday.
Strowd started the year in Triple-A Norfolk. He was 1-1 on the season with 18 strikeouts in 10.0 innings across eight appearances.
Strowd was a 12th-round pick by the Orioles in 2019. He tossed 188.2 innings and owned a 5.15 ERA in six minor league seasons with a 15-9 record, 244 strikeouts.
The Fort Worth (TX) native began his professional career in Maryland with the Aberdeen IronBirds where he spent three seasons before moving within the organization to the Florida Complex Leage and rising to Bowie Baysox (MD) and Norfolk for two stints the last two seasons.
In three seasons with WVU, Strowd went 10-16 with a 5.31 ERA in 48 appearances, including 36 starts. In 191.2 innings, he had 183 strikeouts. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a sophomore in 2018.
Strowd will become the 31st Mountaineer to play in the major leagues.
Among active Mountaineers in the Major Leagues, he joins St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II and San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert, who made his debut on Saturday, as former WVU players currently on major league rosters.
Meanwhile, former Mountaineer pitchers Alek Manaoh (Blue Jays) and John Means (Guardians) are currently on the injured list with their respective teams.
