Kluska Drills Walk-off Home Run to Defeat CMU

West Virginia avoids the sweep after Mikey Kluska hits a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th

The West Virginia Mountaineers escaped a series sweep against the Central Michigan Chippewas Saturday afternoon after Mikey Kluska hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth to lift the Mountaineers past the Chippewas 8-7.

After registering 12 runs on 16 hits in the first game, the Chippewas hit parade continued to open game two. Leadoff hitter Garret Navarra poked a single through the right side of the infield before Jakob Marsee doubled down the right field line to put runners on second and third. Mario Camilletti drove an RBI single into left-center, and with runners at the corners, Zach Gilles laid down a bunt for an RBI single. Then, with two outs, Drew Lechnir drove in the third run of the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Austin Davis reached on an infield single and took second on a wild pitch. Matt McCormick moved him to third with a groundball over to second, and Victor Scott brought him home with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Central Michigan added two more in the second, but McGwire Holbrook hit a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to keep the Mountaineers within three.

Austin Davis got things going for the Mountaineers in the third with a one-out triple. McCormick and Victor Scott drew walks, then back-to-back singles from Mikey Kluska and Nathan Blasick drove in three runs to tie the game at five.

The Chippewas retook the lead in the sixth when Danny Wuestenfeld one-hopped a triple off the right field wall, and Marsee blooped a single into right field for the RBI and the 6-5 lead.

However, West Virginia responded in the bottom of the inning. Dominic Ragazzo drew a one-out walk before Holbrook smacked a single into centerfield as Ragazzo rounded second and took third. Kevin Brophy delivered a deep high fly ball to the right field for the RBI sacrifice fly to tie the game at six.

It would take extra innings to decide this one, and Central Michigan pounced first after Nick Dardas worked a one-out walk, and then with two outs, Marsee drilled a deep line drive into left-center to give the Chippewas the 7-6 lead.

But West Virginia was not done. Victor Scott worked a leadoff walk before Mikey Kluska approached the plate, and, on an 0-1 pitch, he delivered a shot over the left field wall for a two-run walk-off home run as the Mountaineers avoid the series sweep with the 8-7 victory.

