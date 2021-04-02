Kluska's Three Run HR Lifts Mountaineers Over No. 16 Oklahoma State

Stillwater, OK – Freshman Mikey Kluska delivered a three-run home run in the fourth to give the West Virginia Mountaineers a 4-1 lead as the bullpen held off the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys comeback to take game one of a three-game series 4-3 on Thursday night.

Nolan McLean kept the bottom of the first inning alive for the Cowboys, poking a single into right field, followed by Christian Encarnacion-Strand ripping a double down the left field line into the corner and plating McLean to score the game’s first run.

West Virginia tied the game in the third after Braden Barry dropped a one-out single into centerfield and stole second on the 0-2 pitch to Austin Davis. Then, with two outs, Tyler Doanes hit a slow ground ball over to short, but a wild throw scored Barry to tie the game at one.

In the top of the fourth, Hudson Byorick hit a one-out single up the middle. Then, Vincent Ippoliti worked starting pitcher Bryce Osmond to a full count before drawing a two-out walk bringing freshman Mikey Kluska to the plate. Osmond delivered a breaking ball on the first pitch - Kluska sat on it and blasted a three-run home run over the left field wall putting the Mountaineers up 4-1.

West Virginia shortstop Mikey Kluska. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf got into a little bit of trouble in the third after McLean delivered a leadoff single into right-center, and an error at third put two on with one out. Wolf struck out one, and a wild pitch that ricocheted off the brick wall resulted in McIntosh tossing Carson McCusker out at second to end the inning.

After pitching six innings, registering seven strikeouts, and only allowing three hits and no walks, Wolf began the seventh with a strikeout, but McCusker worked a one-out walk, and back-to-back singles loaded the bases ending Wolfe’s night. West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey tabbed in Zach Ottinger, and he gave up consecutive pinch-hit RBI singles before a quick exit as Mazey turned to Jakob Water, and he got out of the inning, retiring two and preserving the one-point lead.

In the bottom of the eight, Waters struck out McLean to start the inning, but back-to-back singles from Encarnacion-Strand and McCusker before Garcia worked Waters to a full count and reaching on a walk to load the bases with one out, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning keeping the Mountaineers up 4-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Waters began the inning with a strikeout and got Max Hewitt to fly out to left field but with two outs, pinch hitter Jaxscon Crull hit a triple into rightfield. Mazey took a trip to the mound and Water dug in, however, Caeden Trenkle worked the count full before reaching on a walk putting runners on the corners but got out of the inning striking out McLean.

Mikey Kluska went 2-4 with a home run and three RBI’s, Hudson Byorick was 2-4 with a run, and Braden Barry and Vincent Ippoliti went 1-3 with a run.

Game two of the three-game series is Friday at 7:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

*Ranking is based on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA)