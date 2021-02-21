LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Georgia State
West Virginia kicked off the 2021 season with a 5-3 win in extra innings over Georgia State on Friday but dropped both games in Saturday's doubleheader to the Panthers. The Mountaineers lost the first game 7-6 in extras and got knocked around pretty good in game two losing by a 20-4 score. At 12 p.m. today, West Virginia will look to leave with a split series and get back to .500 on the season.
Keep it here as we will provide LIVE updates from today's action!
WVU starting lineup
DH Hudson Byorick
2B Tyler Doanes
LF Vince Ippoliti
1B Matt McCormick
C Paul McIntosh
RF Dominic Ragazzo
CF Victor Scott
SS Mikey Kluska
3B Kevin Brophy
Georgia State starting lineup
3B Kalen Puckett
2B Griffin Cheney
DH Elian Merejo
SS Will Mize
1B Ashby Smith
RF Dalton Pearson
LF Josh Smith
C Tanner Gallman
CF Kyle Riesselmann
Pitching matchup
WVU - Tyler Strechay (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs GSU - Chad Treadway (0-1, 2.20 ERA)
