LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Georgia State

West Virginia kicked off the 2021 season with a 5-3 win in extra innings over Georgia State on Friday but dropped both games in Saturday's doubleheader to the Panthers. The Mountaineers lost the first game 7-6 in extras and got knocked around pretty good in game two losing by a 20-4 score. At 12 p.m. today, West Virginia will look to leave with a split series and get back to .500 on the season.

Keep it here as we will provide LIVE updates from today's action!

WVU starting lineup

DH Hudson Byorick

2B Tyler Doanes

LF Vince Ippoliti

1B Matt McCormick

C Paul McIntosh

RF Dominic Ragazzo

CF Victor Scott

SS Mikey Kluska

3B Kevin Brophy

Georgia State starting lineup

3B Kalen Puckett

2B Griffin Cheney

DH Elian Merejo

SS Will Mize

1B Ashby Smith

RF Dalton Pearson

LF Josh Smith

C Tanner Gallman

CF Kyle Riesselmann

Pitching matchup

WVU - Tyler Strechay (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs GSU - Chad Treadway (0-1, 2.20 ERA)

