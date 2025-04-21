Logan Sauve Earns a Spot on the Buster Posey Award Watch List
West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve was selected to the Buster Posey Watch List Monday afternoon.
The award is presented each year to the nation’s most outstanding catcher by the Wichita Sports Commission.
Suave owns a .325 batting average and is tied for a team-high seven home runs, four of which have come in the last five appearance. He holds a .583 slugging percentage, ranking second on the team, and he has 28 RBI, and 34 runs scored in 32 games. He has also added eight doubles, a triple, and five stolen bases.
The junior has 12 multi-hit games this season.
Defensively, he has thrown out 25% of would-be base stealers and has not registered a passed ball yet this season.
Sauve and the Mountaineers return to the field Tuesday evening at Penn State. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
