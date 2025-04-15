Logan Sauve Earns Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week
West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve was named the Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior was 5-9 at the plate in two appearances against Houston over the weekend. He started the three-game series with three hits in game one before helping the Mountaineers complete the sweep in the series finale with two home runs and for four RBI. He also scored three and had a pair of walks in the series.
Sauve is currently hitting .346 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 26 RBI and 27 walks.
The weekly honor marks the first of Sauve’s career and it’s the first time a Mountaineer has garnered the award since JJ Wetherholt on May 15, 2023.
Sauve and the Mountaineers will be back in action on Tuesday at Marshall with first pitch set for 6 p.m. with the action streaming on ESPN+.
