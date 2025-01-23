Mountaineers Now

Logan Sauve Selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Christopher Hall

West Virginia sophomore Logan Sauve prepares to round third after a leadoff home run against Penn State.
West Virginia sophomore Logan Sauve prepares to round third after a leadoff home run against Penn State.

West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve was voted to the All-Big 12 Conference Preseason Team Thursday afternoon.

Sauve’s .308 batting average was third on the team and he had eight doubles, eight homeruns and 37 RBI last season. The junior finished the year recording a hit in 12 of the 14 final games, eight of the contests were multi hit games.

2025 Big 12 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

C Logan Sauve - West Virginia

IF Mason White - Arizona

IF Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati

IF Colin Brueggemann - Oklahoma State

IF Aidan Meola - Oklahoma State

IF Anthony Silva - TCU

OF Brendan Summerhill - Arizona

OF Kien Vu - Arizona State

OF Nolan Schubart - Oklahoma State

OF Damian Bravo - Texas Tech

DH Wesley Jordan - Baylor

UTL Christian Mitchelle - Cincinnati

SP Ben Jacobs - Arizona State

SP Dom Stagliano - UCF

SP Nathan Taylor - Cincinnati

SP Dominic Voegele - Kansas

SP Gabe Davis - Oklahoma State

RP Stone Cushing - BYU

RP Dominic Castellano - UCF

RP Ben Abeldt – TCU

2025 Big 12 Conference Preseason Standings

1. Oklahoma State

2. Arizona

3. TCU

4. West Virginia

5. Texas Tech

6. Arizona State

7. UCF

8. Kansas State

9. Kansas

10. Cincinnati

11. Houston

12. Utah

13. Baylor

14. BYU

