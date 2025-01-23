Logan Sauve Selected to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team
West Virginia University catcher Logan Sauve was voted to the All-Big 12 Conference Preseason Team Thursday afternoon.
Sauve’s .308 batting average was third on the team and he had eight doubles, eight homeruns and 37 RBI last season. The junior finished the year recording a hit in 12 of the 14 final games, eight of the contests were multi hit games.
2025 Big 12 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
C Logan Sauve - West Virginia
IF Mason White - Arizona
IF Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati
IF Colin Brueggemann - Oklahoma State
IF Aidan Meola - Oklahoma State
IF Anthony Silva - TCU
OF Brendan Summerhill - Arizona
OF Kien Vu - Arizona State
OF Nolan Schubart - Oklahoma State
OF Damian Bravo - Texas Tech
DH Wesley Jordan - Baylor
UTL Christian Mitchelle - Cincinnati
SP Ben Jacobs - Arizona State
SP Dom Stagliano - UCF
SP Nathan Taylor - Cincinnati
SP Dominic Voegele - Kansas
SP Gabe Davis - Oklahoma State
RP Stone Cushing - BYU
RP Dominic Castellano - UCF
RP Ben Abeldt – TCU
2025 Big 12 Conference Preseason Standings
1. Oklahoma State
2. Arizona
3. TCU
4. West Virginia
5. Texas Tech
6. Arizona State
7. UCF
8. Kansas State
9. Kansas
10. Cincinnati
11. Houston
12. Utah
13. Baylor
14. BYU