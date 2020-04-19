Mazey Chosen for Furfari Award

Named in honor of legendary local sportswriter Domenick "Mickey, Furfari, the Furfari award is allotted to the top collegiate coach in the state of West Virginia and the 2019-20 honor goes to West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey.

Mazey is just the second baseball coach to receive the award joining West Virginia State's Cal Bailey (1980).

The honor comes off the heels of the Mountaineer baseball program hosting its first NCAA Regional since 1955 and finished the season ranked in the final rankings for the first time since 1982.

In what was considered to be a rebuilding season to start the 2020 campaign, the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year had the program's best 16 game start since 2009 heading into conference play before the season was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mazey won the award over by recently hired West Virginia's men's soccer coach Dan Stratford (Formerly University of Charleston men's soccer coach), Marshall men's soccer coach Chris Gassie and West Liberty's men's basketball coach Ben Howlett.

