Mountaineers Drop First Game of Doubleheader to Central Michigan

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped a 12-4 decision in the first game of a doubleheader to the Central Michigan Chippewas after falling 5-3 in game one of the series Friday night. West Virginia was without seven key members of its lineup, again, Saturday morning and two tough innings were the difference.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jake Carr threw 3.2 scoreless innings and notching four strikeouts until Central Michigan produced a five-run two-out inning after four consecutive singles from the bottom four of the order. The first three singles were poked through the infield while the single that could have gotten the Mountaineers out of the inning was a bit of a fluke play after a bad hop back to Carr went off his glove, changing the direction for a charging Kevin Brophy from third and as he tried to keep his balance, made a barehanded attempt but was unable to gather it, resulting in the games first run. Then, the backbreaker. Chase Rollin ripped a double down the left field line, clearing the bases as the Chippewas jumped out to a 4-0 lead, and Jakob Marcee brought Rollin around with a single back up the middle for the fifth run and final run of the inning. left fielder Dominic Ragazzo ended the inning, gunning down Marcee at the plate.

In the top of the seventh, a walk and back-to-back throwing errors by the Mountaineers opened the door for a seven-run inning for the Chippewas. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were only able to muster up three hits off Central Michigan starting pitcher Andrew Taylor.

However, West Virginia was able to string some hits together in the eighth. Nathan Blasick got it going with a deep drive to centerfield and off the wall for a one-out triple, and Mikey Kluska brought home with a single into leftfield. Kevin Brophy delivered a single back up the middle before Dominic Ragazzo tripled into left-center for a pair of RBI’s. Alec Burns hit a sharp ground ball back to the pitcher, and although he glanced at Ragazzo, who was charging home, he opted to go to first for the second out as the Mountaineers produced four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Central Michigan held the Mountaineers off the board in the ninth to take game two of the series, 12-4.

Game two of the doubleheader will begin at approximately 3:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

