Mountaineers Extend Winning Streak after Blanking Bears

Macon, GA – The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4) extended their winning streak to four after taking game one of a three-game series against the Mercers Bears (11-2) Friday night 6-0.

Mountaineer leadoff hitter Braden Zarbnisky went 2-4 at the plate including three runs and four stolen bases and got the Mountaineers going in the top of first with a single. Then he proceeded to steal second and third before Tyler Doanes put the ball in play scoring Zarbnisky for the sacrifice RBI.

Mercer recorded their only two errors in the first inning to keep West Virginia alive and adding another run on the board for an early 2-0 lead.

Zarbnisky was hit by a pitch in the fifth, then Austin Davis brought him around base pads doubling into center field.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolf had another stellar performance, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings and striking out seven.

Ryan Archibald tacked on another run in the eighth with a solo home run over center field.

Matt McCormick doubled into right-center to keep the eigth alive and Victor Scott singled into left field for his second hit of the night going 2-4 as McCormick raced around third and made it home to give the Mountaineers a 5-0 lead.

A double steal in the ninth added an insurance run as Tyler Doanes stole second and Braden Zarbnisky took home on the throw.

Zach Ottinger pitched 1.2 innings, striking out two and Haden Erbe made his first appearance in the ninth recording a strikeout as the Mountaineers shutout Mercer 6-0. With the shutout, the Mountaineer pitching staff has now combined for 26 scoreless innings.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday afternoon at 2:00 inside OrthoGeorgia Park.