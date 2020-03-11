Mountaineers Extinguish Flames

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5) shutout the Liberty Flames (10-7) 7-0 Wednesday evening inside Monongalia County Ballpark.

West Virginia threatened in the first but was unable to bring any runners across. However, in the second, the Mountaineers loaded the bases with Paul Mcintosh and Matt McCormick starting the inning drawing back-to-back walks before Alec Burns reached on an error by second baseman Trey McDyre.

Then, with one out Braden Zarbnisky lined an RBI base hit into right field for the games first run.

Braden Zarbnisky (1-3, 2 RBI) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Liberty starting pitcher Mason Hand walked Austin Davis for the Mountaineers second run followed by a deep RBI sacrifice fly ball to left centerfield from Tyler Doanes scoring Burns as West Virginia took a 3-0 lead.

The Mountaineers tacked on two more in the fifth when Vice Ippoliti led off the inning with a base hit up the middle, Kevin Brophy worked a walk and Paul McIntosh loaded the bases with a single down the third base line. Matt McCormick delivered, going opposite field with a two-RBI single to extend the Mountaineer lead to five.

Matt McCormick (2-2, 2 RBI, 2 Runs) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

West Virginia starting pitcher Tyler Strechay (2-1) tossed 5.2 innings, striking out three and only allowing two hits on the day before head coach Randy Mazey tapped Skylar Gonzalez from the bullpen to record the final out of the sixth inning.

Tyler Strechay Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

“That’s a couple of midweek games in a row now that Strechay’s gone out there and pitched really well,” said Mazey. “He’s kind of settling in a little bit to that roll. He’s getting a little bit better as he’s doing it. I thought his stuff today was like last midweek game. So, its encouraging that he’s getting a little bit better as we go.”

Braden Zarbnisky knocked an RBI sacrifice fly then Austin Davis drove in another run doubling down the left field for a couple of insurance runs in the eight to push the Mountaineers lead to 7-0.

Austin Davis (3-4, 2 RBI) Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Dillon Meadows, Madison Jeffrey, and Noah Short combined for three scoreless innings and four strikeouts as West Virginia records its fourth shutout of the season.

Madison Jeffrey Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

The Mountaineers open Big 12 play this Friday on the road in Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Raiders in game one of a three-game series with the first pitch set for 7:30 EST.