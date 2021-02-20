Mountaineers Fall Short Against Georgia State

After going 10 innings in the first game of a four-game series, the No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers dropped game one of a doubleheader to the Georgia State Panthers Saturday afternoon 7-6 in another 10 inning game.

West Virginia grabbed the game's first run after Austin Davis reached first on a bunt and Dominic Ragazzo ripped an RBI triple into left-center and Mikey Kluska brought him home with an infield single to put the Mountaineers up 2-0.

Georgia State tied the game in the first when Griffin Cheney and Elian Merejo opened the inning with consecutive doubles and after a single from Will Mize put runners on the corner Dalton Pearson grounded over to second, beat out the throw from second on an attempted double play and Mize scored from third to tie the game at two.

A leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth from Kyle Riesselmann opened the door for an RBI infield single for Kalen Puckett as the Panthers grabbed a 3-2 lead.

Matt McCormick tied the game with a leadoff solo home run, his second on the year, in the top of the sixth, but the Georgia State bats remained hot and answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning with Ryan Glass and Riesselmann smacking RBI doubles to grab the two-run advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, Will Mize leadoff the inning taking second on a throwing error and a passed ball moved him to third before Pearson singled through the left side to extend the Panther lead 6-3.

West Virginia brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth with two outs but was unable to bring any runners across.

However, in the top of the ninth, Kluska reached on a throwing error from shortstop Will Mize. Victor Scott hit into a fielder’s choice and took second on a wild pitch before Hudson Byorick flied out to right field. Then with two outs, Tyler Doanes hit an RBI single up the middle, and the hero from game one Vincent Ippoliti worked a walk and Georgia State intentionally walked McCormick. That brought Paul McIntosh up to the plate and a hard hit that Mize couldn’t handle brought in two runs to tie the game at six.

With two on and two out, Georgia State’s Elian Marejo singled into left field as Blaine Marchman raced home from second to score the winning run as the Panthers took game two 7-6.

