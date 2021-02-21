No. 14 West Virginia Tops Georgia State in Sunday Matinee, Splits Series 2-2

Saturday was not very kind to No. 14 West Virginia as the Mountaineers fell 7-6 to Georgia State in extra innings in game one of the doubleheader. However, things got much worse as the Panthers dominated the Mountaineers in game two winning 20-4. Eleven of those runs were scored in the first inning of lefty Jake Carr.

Sunday afternoon, West Virginia got back in the win column winning a low-scoring affair, 3-2.

The Mountaineers got on the board first in the 2nd inning as first baseman Matt McCormick got things started with a leadoff double to left center. McCormick advanced to third after an error was committed by Georgia State. To make matters worse for the Panthers, starting pitcher Chad Treadway tossed a wild pitch into the backstop, which handed the Mountaineers their first run of the game. West Virginia was able to load up the bases, but Treadway limited the damage and surrendered only one run.

Georgia State knotted things up in the bottom half of the third after Josh Smith doubled to left center to immediately give the Panthers a runner in scoring position. Georiga State played small ball by having catcher Tanner Gallman lay down a sac bunt to move Smith over to third. Center fielder Kyle Riesselmann bounced out to second base but the grounder drove in Smith from third to plate the Panthers' first run.

The Panthers took their first and only lead of the day in the 4th as Ashby singled to left field, driving in Griffin Cheney. West Virginia pitcher Tyler Strechay exited the game after the 4th inning and was relieved by freshman Ben Hampton. Strechay allowed two runs, struck out two, and gave up four hits on the day.

Hampton earned his first career win by tossing three clean innings giving up just one base hit while striking out two on the afternoon.

West Virginia took the lead back in the top of the 6th thanks to reliever Dylan Matela started off the frame by walking both McCormick and right fielder Dominic Ragazzo. Later in the inning, Victor Scott stole 2nd base and advanced to third on a throwing error that scored McIntosh to tie the game up at two apiece. Freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska bunted for a base hit which also scored Scott from third to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead.

WVU head coach Randy Mazey continued to get quality innings out of his bullpen as Zach Ottinger and Jacob Watters combined to strike out four batters in the 8th and 9th innings to close out the game.

West Virginia will now travel to Conway, South Carolina for the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament this weekend. The Mountaineers will square off with Kennesaw State on Friday with the first pitch scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

