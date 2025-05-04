Mountaineers Now

No. 16 West Virginia Shuts Out Texas Tech, Takes Series

The Mountaineers hand the Red Raiders their first shutout of the season

Christopher Hall

West Virginia pitcher Jack Kartsonas
West Virginia pitcher Jack Kartsonas / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Granville, WV – The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-7, 18-4) handle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-28, 11-13) in a series deciding game three Sunday afternoon 5-0.

West Virginia broke the scoreless game in the fourth after junior Sam White beat the shift, rolling a single to the left side and junior Logan Sauve worked a seven-pitch walk. Then, with two outs, Brodie Kresser ripped the first pitch off the left field wall for a two-RBI double and senior Grant Hussey reached down and line a double for his 32nd RBI of the year and a 3-0 lead.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas threw seven scoreless innings and registered seven strikeouts on the afternoon. The senior allowed just one Red Raider to get into scoring position.

The Mountaineers added to the lead in the seventh when freshman Gavin Kelly ripped a leadoff double down the left field line and then with one out, senior Kyle West lifted the 2-2 pitch and placed it on top of the performance for a two-run home run and a 5-0 advantage.

West Virginia junior Carson Estridge took the mound in the eighth and kept the Red Raiders off the board in the final two innings, recording three strikeouts, as the Mountaineers captured game three with a 5-0 decision.

West Virginia will be back on the field Tuesday night in the Steel City to take on the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

South Carolina Transfer Morris Ugusuk Guard Chooses West Virginia

No. 16 West Virginia Drops Game 1 to Texas Tech

No. 16 West Virginia Bounces Back Against Texas Tech and Evens Series

West Virginia in Battle with Heated Rivals for 1,300-Yard Rusher

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball