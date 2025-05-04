No. 16 West Virginia Shuts Out Texas Tech, Takes Series
Granville, WV – The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (39-7, 18-4) handle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-28, 11-13) in a series deciding game three Sunday afternoon 5-0.
West Virginia broke the scoreless game in the fourth after junior Sam White beat the shift, rolling a single to the left side and junior Logan Sauve worked a seven-pitch walk. Then, with two outs, Brodie Kresser ripped the first pitch off the left field wall for a two-RBI double and senior Grant Hussey reached down and line a double for his 32nd RBI of the year and a 3-0 lead.
West Virginia starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas threw seven scoreless innings and registered seven strikeouts on the afternoon. The senior allowed just one Red Raider to get into scoring position.
The Mountaineers added to the lead in the seventh when freshman Gavin Kelly ripped a leadoff double down the left field line and then with one out, senior Kyle West lifted the 2-2 pitch and placed it on top of the performance for a two-run home run and a 5-0 advantage.
West Virginia junior Carson Estridge took the mound in the eighth and kept the Red Raiders off the board in the final two innings, recording three strikeouts, as the Mountaineers captured game three with a 5-0 decision.
West Virginia will be back on the field Tuesday night in the Steel City to take on the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
South Carolina Transfer Morris Ugusuk Guard Chooses West Virginia
No. 16 West Virginia Drops Game 1 to Texas Tech
No. 16 West Virginia Bounces Back Against Texas Tech and Evens Series
West Virginia in Battle with Heated Rivals for 1,300-Yard Rusher