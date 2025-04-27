No. 17 West Virginia Continues to Roll, Completes Sweep of UCF
ORLANDO – The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (37-5, 16-3) captured their 14th straight Big 12 Conference win after sweeping the UCF Knights (23-20, 6-15) Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 decision.
West Virginia seized the early lead in the top of the first inning after junior Skylar King was beaned on the 2-2 pitch to lead off the inning before senior Jace Rinehart ripped an RBI double down the third base line for the 1-0 advantage.
UCF tied the game in the bottom of the frame when junior DeAmez Ross smacked a leadoff double to left-centerfield and Andrew Williamson brought him around the base paths, slicing a double down the left field line.
The Knights grabbed the lead in the second after West Virginia senior starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas beaned redshirt junior Dylan King to begin the inning before Ross drove an RBI double to left centerfield for the 2-1 edge.
The Mountaineers regained the lead in the fifth. Redshirt junior Chase Swain beat the throw to first on an infield single and King followed with a double through the hole on the right side and Rinehart blasted his first pitch of the frame off the top of the right-centerfield wall for a two-RBI double, and junior Sam White dropped a single to centerfield, scoring Rinehart for the 4-2 lead.
Kartsonas walked two in the sixth, then with two outs, Ross delivered an RBI single to pull the Knights within one.
Kartsonas tossed 6.2 innings and recorded five strikeouts on the afternoon for his fifth win of the season.
Junior reliever Ben McDougal took the mound and finished the game facing the minimum for his first save of the season as the Mountaineers knocked off the Knights 4-3.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WR Transfer Justin Smith-Brown Commits to West Virginia
Virginia Tech Linebacker Transfer Jayden McDonald to Visit West Virginia
Jimmy Bell Jr. Lands Free Agent Deal with NFL Team Following 2025 Draft