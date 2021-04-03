Oklahoma State Blasts Mountaineers to Even Series

Stillwater, OK - The Oklahoma State Cowboys avenged Thursday night's game one loss against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a decisive 7-2 win Friday night.

West Virginia starting pitcher Adam Tulloch walked two and gave up a single, loading the bases before walking in the game’s first run.

Oklahoma State added another run in the third after Carson McCusker smacked a double into the gap and off the right-centerfield wall and scored off an errant throw to put Oklahoma State up 2-0.

The Cowboys broke the game open in the fourth when a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases before West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey went to his bullpen for the right-hander Noah Short and then on the 0-1 pitch, Christian Encarnacion-Strand cleared the bases with a grand slam extending the lead 6-0.

The Mountaineers produced their first run of the game in the sixth after Matt McCormick drove a single into centerfield – Victor Scott took his place on first on a fielder’s choice, then Hudson Byorick hit the gap in left-center for a double, putting runners on second and third before Vincent Ippoliti delivered an RBI-single into right field to avoid the shutout.

In the bottom of the seventh and with two outs, West Virginia reliever Skylar Gonzalez beaned Alix Garcia, putting him a first. Cade Cabbiness kept the inning alive, hitting a sharp ground ball that just got through the infield passed the outreached glove of shortstop Mikey Kluska before Hueston Morrill hit an RBI double, giving the Cowboys the 7-1 advantage.

Hudson Byorick hit a solo shot in the eighth and put two on with one out in the ninth, but a hard line-drive right back to the pitcher turned into a double play as the Mountaineers fall 7-2.

A series-deciding game three is Saturday, with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

