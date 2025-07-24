Reese Bassinger’s Return is a Sneaky Big Win for WVU’s 2026 Title Hopes
Freshly extended West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins has done a marvelous job adding pieces to the roster as they look to defend their Big 12 title in 2026, but also received a nice surprise as relief pitcher Reese Bassinger announced that he will not sign with a pro club as an undrafted free agent and instead, will return to Morgantown for one more season.
Bassinger was often the guy Sabins turned to when things got a little crowded on the basepaths or they needed a clean inning of work out of the bullpen. In 30 appearances this past season, he posted an ERA of 4.23 and a shiny strikeout-to-walk ratio of 43:12. He pounded the strike zone, having strong command of all his pitches, leading the Big 12 Conference with just 1.75 walks per nine innings. Bassinger also recorded five saves, which led the team.
At season's end, he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection. Bassinger played a key role in the Mountaineers' postseason run, getting the win in the two wins against Kentucky and the victory over regional host, Clemson.
