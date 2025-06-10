Ryan Bergert Produces Solid Start Against the Milwaukee Brewers
San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert tossed 5.1 scoreless innings on Sunday, registered four strikeouts, and allowed just one hit in his second start of the season.
Bergert made his first Major League career start five days prior on the road at San Franciso. He threw five innings and recorded two strikeouts. He did, however, give up his first home run of his career, a two-run bomb from Heliot Ramos in the third.
His teammates kept the blemish off his record, with a shutout effort from the bullpen and a game-tying two-RBI single in the ninth from Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth brought in the winning run in the 10th.
The start was his first appearance with the organization in nearly a month after he was sent back to Triple-A in El Paso on May 7. In four games with the Chihuahuas, he threw 13.1 innings with 13 strikeouts.
The former West Virginia University hurler currently has six appearances, with two starts, and has thrown 14.1 innings with the Padres and owns a 1.26 ERA with eight strikeouts on the year.
Bergert made his first four appearances out of the bullpen and collected his first MLB win against the Yankees in one inning in relief on May 5.
He made his debut with the Padres on April 26 against Tampa Bay.
Bergert started the year in El Paso. Prior to joining the Padres, he was the opening day starter and in five starts, he went 0-1 with a 5.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
Bergert was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Padres.
