Sam White Signs Free Agent Deal with the Toronto Blue Jays
Friday morning, West Virginia University slugger Sam White signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, marking the seventh Mountaineer to make the leap to the professional ranks.
White. a native of Aurora, Ontario in the Greater Toronto Area, played three seasons with the Mountaineers, batted .310 for his career in 161 games with 148 starts. He hit .310 with 168 hits, 33 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while collecting 111 RBI and scoring 117 runs.
This past season, White led the Mountaineers with a .361 batting average and was named to the ABCA All-East Region First Team as well as All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season.
White will become the third former Mountaineer in the Blue Jays organization along with pitcher Alek Manoah and outfielder and former WVU teammate Braden Barry.
Logan Sauve (No. 200, Athletics), Kyle West (No. 404, Yankees), Robby Porco (No. 405, Dodgers), Griffin Kirn (No. 410, Athletics), Skylar King (No. 448, Red Sox) were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft while White and Jack Kartsonas (UDFA, Rays) inked free agent deals.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Where the 33 WVU Football Scholarship Transfers Landed in the Portal This Offseason
Javon Small Leads Grizzlies in Scoring in Summer League Finale vs. Hawks
Breaking Down WVU’s No. 1 Concern for Every 2025 Opponent on the Schedule
WVU AD Wren Baker Addresses Oklahoma Rumors with a Clear Message