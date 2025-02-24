Sam White Lifts WVU Past Lipscomb with 10th Inning Home Run
NASHVILLE – The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) completed the four-game series sweep over the Lipscomb Bison (2-5) on Monday with a 5-4 decision in 10 innings.
Lipscomb took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when junior Damion Kenealy Jr drove the 1-0 pitch well over the left field wall for a two-out two-run home run.
West Virginia pulled within a run in the fourth after junior Sam White worked a leadoff walk, and a single from Michael Perazza placed runners at the corners before freshman Gavin Kelly hit a sacrifice RBI fly to left field.
The Mountaineers claimed the lead with a three-run sixth inning. On the first two pitches of the frame, White and senior Kyle West delivered singles, then Lipscomb reliever Jake Lynch beaned senior Jace Rinehart to load the bases.
Gavin Kelly brought in the go-ahead run with a ground ball under the glove of Parks Bouck, scoring two, before junior Lumsden added on a double play.
Lipscomb tied the game in the seventh after West Virginia reliever Jack Kartsonas loaded the bases. Freshman reliever Bryant Yoak took the mound and Jake Berg brought in the first run on a fielder’s choice and Bouck ripped an RBI single, knotting the game at four.
In the top of the tenth and with one out, White smacked the first pitch off the scoreboard in right field for the 5-4 advantage.
West Virginia senior reliever Reese Bassinger picked up his first win as a Mountaineers in three innings of relief to secure the 5-4 victory.