Taking a Look at Georgia State

West Virginia University Mountaineer Baseball opens the season on the road at the Georgia State Panthers in a four-game series Friday through Sunday with a doubleheader on Saturday.

The game will be the second meeting between the two programs, with the first matchup coming in the 2019 Atlanta Challenge, where the Mountaineers cruised to an 8-2 victory.

The Panthers bring back the bulk of their production from last season, including returning five players batting .302 or higher in 2020.

Elian Merejo led the Panthers in batting average (.407), slugging percentage (.763), hits (24), and home runs (5) through 16 games last year. Will Mize hit a team-leading 17 RBI’s last season, and Griffin Cheney led the team in runs with 19. All three players were hitless in the first meeting with the Mountaineers, but Dalton Davis, who tallied two hits in thirteen games in 2020, registered a double and single.

Georgia State has a young, talented pitching staff with sophomore Seth Clark at the top of the rotation. In four appearances, Clark finished the abbreviated season with a 5.09 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

Freshman Chad Treadway came into the 2020 season as a Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American. He started the year in the bullpen but worked his way into the weekend rotation and finished the year with a team-leading 23 strikeouts and a 2.02 ERA.

Sophomore Ryan Watson went 2-1 last season with an ERA of 5.95 and tossed a team-best 19.2 innings.

The Panthers were 9-7 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. However, Georgia State has not had a winning season since 2015, going 30-27.

