The Backyard Brawl Is Returning to PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates organization announced today that West Virginia and the University of Pittsburgh will play a regular season baseball game on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at PNC Park.

This match-up will be the second consecutive season that this rivalry will take place at PNC Park as the Pirates hosted the two schools last season on May 14, 2019.

Head baseball coach, Randy Mazey, told the media "We are really excited to continue our series with Pitt at one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball. Our guys always look forward to playing at PNC Park, and we hope this great opportunity continues for a long time."

Tickets for the game will go on sale soon (no date announced just yet) at Pirates.com/collegebaseball for the general public ($10); Pitt and WVU season ticket holders, partners, donors, alumni and faculty as well as Pirates season ticket holders ($7); as well as for students of either university ($2). To get the price listed, you must visit that site and use the promo codes that are listed on the site.

West Virginia's baseball program recently released info for their annual Leadoff Dinner, and you can see those details here if you wish to participate.

Please follow me on Twitter @John_Pentol_ for the most up-to-date info on your Mountaineers.