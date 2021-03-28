West Virginia Buries Kansas, Taking Big 12 Conference Opening Series

The Mountaineers take their first Big 12 Conference series in a blowout win over the Jayhawks

After dropping the first game of the doubleheader 9-2 Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers blew out the Kansas Jayhawks in game two 15-2 to take the Big 12 Conference opening series 2-1. The game ended after 6.5 innings due to an NCAA rule that ends the game after seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader and has to be the last competitive day of the series.

I thought in the first game of the doubleheader, the score wasn’t really indicative of how the guys played… the ball game just got away from us,” said West Virginia assistant coach Steve Sabins. The second game of the doubleheader, the guys came out swinging the bats. They gave us some opportunities early with some walk, and we took advantage of that.”

Kansas starting pitcher Eli Davis lost control in the second after Paul McIntosh led off the inning, going opposite field with a solo shot into the West Virginia bullpen for the first run of the game. Mikey Kluska reached on a bunt. Then, Davis walked three-straight batters to plate another run before picking up the first out of the inning with a strikeout. He proceeded to walk two more runs across the plate until Kansas head coach Ritch Price went to his bullpen for right-hander Everhett Hazelwood.

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Vincent Ippoliti worked Hazelwood into a full count before ripping a two-RBI single up the middle to give the Mountaineers a 6-0 lead after two innings.

In the fifth, West Virginia got to Hazelwood when Matt McCormick led off the inning with a single - Victor Scott reached after being beaned. Then, with one out, Ippoliti delivered another two-run single. McGwire Holbrook brought home Ippoliti on a single into right field, and Austin Davis smashed a two-RBI double off the leftfield wall for a five-run fifth inning to push the Mountaineers up to 11-0.

Ippolitti picked up his fifth RBI in the sixth, and Kevin Brophy pinched hit in the sixth, his first at bat in the series, laced a two-RBI single into right field as the Mountaineers cruised to a 15-2 win over the Jayhawks.

West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton went three hitless innings, then Carlson Reed also went three innings, including picking up the win and Jakob Waters closed the game in the seventh with three strikeouts.

The Mountaineers will travel to Stillwater, OK, on Wednesday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a three-game series beginning Thursday, April 1through Saturday, April 3.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly