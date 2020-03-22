Trio of Mountaineers Named Top College Pitchers by D1Baseball.com

With the announcement that all NCAA spring sports would be cancelled this year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 case, D1Baseball.com came out with their lists of top 50 pitchers from each class through the short-lived season.

Junior left handed hurler Jackson Wolf was named as one of the top junior pitchers after the lefty tossed to the tune of a 1.05 ERA as well as notching three wins.

Wolf saw his longest day on the bump come in his first game of the year against Jacksonville in which the Gahanna, Ohio native tossed seven innings while surrendering only one hit and striking out eight while not giving up any runs.

Freshman left hander Jake Carr earned a spot in the 2020 top 50 freshmen pitchers list after recording a 1.52 ERA as well as earning a pair of victories in 23.2 innings pitched through his freshman campaign.

Carr’s longest outing of the season came against Illinois on Feb. 23 when the lefty was able to work eight innings while only surrendering a pair of runs on five hits in the 2-1 Mountaineer loss.

Sophomore right hander Ryan Bergert also earned a spot on one of the lists as the Canton, Ohio native secured a spot as one of the top 50 sophomore pitchers of 2020.

Bergert impressed through his four games started on the bump this season while only giving up eight earned runs and 14 hits to go along with a solid 2.92 ERA.

Bergert’s best game of the season came against Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 22 when he went eight innings and only served up a lone run on two hits while striking out an insane 14 Hawks on the day.

The Mountaineer pitching staff was prepared for another run at hosting an NCAA Regional in Morgantown with dominant arms all over the starting staff as well as the bullpen with Wolf, Bergert and Carr only a trio of the puzzle.