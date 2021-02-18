Two Mountaineers Named Top 50 Relief Pitchers by D1Baseball

Earlier this week, D1Baseball released their top 50 relief pitchers in all of college baseball. Making an appearance on that list are a pair of Mountaineers - Madison Jeffrey (Jr) at No. 8 and Zach Ottinger (Jr) at No. 32.

As a freshman in 2019, Jeffrey made 12 appearances (all in relief) and posted an ERA of 6.55 by giving up eight earned runs in 11 innings pitched. He struggled with his command but at times, had some really electric stuff. He totaled 12 strikeouts and 12 walks on the year which is where most of his earned runs came from. In 2020, he made six appearances out of the bullpen and had five clean outings. Jeffrey gave up just one run in six innings of work and a lot of that can be contributed to coming right at the hitter and pounding the strike zone. During his two years as a Mountaineer, opponents have had a hard time getting solid contact off of him with a measly .133 batting average. If he can continue to keep the walks at a minimum, he's going to be a rock out of the pen for West Virginia.

As for Ottinger, he is someone the Mountaineers hope can be a steady, reliable force in relief on a consistent basis, which he has done thus far. In 21 career appearances, Ottinger has struck out 28 batters to just 11 walks and 11 earned runs. He's averaging almost one strikeout per inning pitched which is a number we will likely see an increase in this spring.

West Virginia begins their season Friday at Georgia State.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.