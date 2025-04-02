WATCH: Armani Guzman Robs Two-Run Home Run
The West Virginia University baseball program remained on the road after a three-game Big 12 Conference series against BYU and stopped off in Columbus (OH) to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
West Virginia held a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ohio State started to gain a little momentum. Senior Tyler Pettorini hit a leadoff single, then Ryan Miller reached down and drove a high fly ball to right field that had the trajectory of a two-run blast, but sophomore Armani Guzman reached up and snagged the senior of his fourth home run of the season. Guzman quickly rifled the ball to first for the double play and the Mountaineers held their three-run advantage heading to the sixth.
Guzman and the Mountaineers beat the Buckeyes 9-6.
West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers return home to face the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia in the Top Six for one of the Nation's Top Rebounders
Quick Hits: QBs in the Run Game, Role of the GM, Staff Organization + More
West Virginia Fans to Get a Sneak Peek at the Future Tonight in the NIT
Rich Rodriguez Leaves Scrimmage 'Unhappy' with One Aspect of WVU's Roster