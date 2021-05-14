Weat Virginia Adds Sunday Doubleheader vs. Dayton

On Friday, The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the Mountaineer baseball program will take on the Dayton Flyers in a doubleheader Sunday, May 16, with the first pitch for noon and game two beginning approximately 30 mins following the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's originally scheduled contest against Miami (Ohio) may use them for valid entry into both games of the twin bill. Refunds also are available by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

The Mountaineers begin the home weekend with a two-game series against Miami (Ohio), beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. The two teams battle again on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. Saturday is Senior Day, as the Mountaineers honor five, senior student-athletes prior to the game.

