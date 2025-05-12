West Virgina Tumbles in the National Rankings
The West Virginia University baseball team went 1-3 last week with the lone win coming on the road against Kansas State in the second of a three-game series.
With the three losses, the Mountaineers fell from ninth to No. 19 in Baseball America rankings, seven places to 14th in Perfect game, four spots in the D1Baseball.com poll, and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to 16th, and No. 17, respectively, and one spot in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) to 14th.
West Virginia’s three loss were a direct result of the bullpen giving up big innings, allowing five runs in the bottom of the ninth to Pitt and followed with a six-run ninth against Kansas State in the series opener. The bullpen, again, became the focal point after a lopsided loss to the Wildcats in the series deciding game three when leading by a run in the eighth, gave up seven runs in the bottom of the frame for a lopsided loss.
The recent collapse from the pitching staff has also resulted in a significant drop in ERA. At the start of the week, WVU owned a team ERA of 3.56, which ranked ninth in the country, but fell to 17th with a 4.04 team ERA.
The Mountaineer bats have continued to deliver and remain steady with a team batting average of .305.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Big 12 Title Scenarios Heading Into Final Weekend of the Regular Season
MAILBAG: Portal Targets, Best Transfer Additions, Hosting a Regional? + More
Pat McAfee Posts Heartfelt Message After His Match at WWE Backlash