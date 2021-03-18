West Virginia Adds a Pair of Games vs. Marshall

West Virginia and Marshall schedule a home and home series with the Mountaineers make their first trip to Huntington since 1988.

The West Virginia University baseball team has added two games against the Marshall Marshall Thundering Herd on Tuesday, March 23, in Huntington (The first trip to Huntington, WV since April 5, 1988), and Wednesday, April 14, at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The in-state rivals are set to meet at the Kennedy Center YMCA on March 23, with the first pitch set for 3 p.m. ET. The two clubs also will battle in Morgantown, with a 6:30 p.m., first pitch slated for April 14.

West Virginia and Marshall were scheduled to square off at Mon. County Ballpark March 9th but due to not meeting the Big 12 Conference's COVID-19 threshold, the Mountaineers were forced to pause team activities for seven days and as a result, postponed the three-game home series against Kent State and the midweek game versus Marshall.

West Virginia leads the all-time series, 48-24, including winning nine of the last ten meetings.

The Mountaineers are back in action this weekend, hosting a three-game series against Coastal Carolina beginning Fri night with the first pitch set for 6:30 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly