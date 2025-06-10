West Virginia Adds FIU Transfer Owen Puk to Bolster 2026 Pitching Staff
Steve Sabins will have to replace two key arms in West Virginia's starting rotation next season with Griffin Kirn and Jack Kartsonas off to the next level and out of eligibility.
Recently, the Mountaineers picked up a commitment from Florida International transfer Owen Puk (6'5", 230 lbs), who could be one of many in the mix to fill out the rotation. He struggled mightily in his first two seasons with the Panthers, posting an ERA of 7.43 and 9.69 with a WHIP over 2.000.
This past season, he made significant strides and was one of FIU's top pitchers. In 13 games (12 starts), Puk compiled a record of 4-1 and posted an ERA of 4.91 across 40.1 innings of work. His strikeout numbers skyrocketed, punching out 51 hitters while walking just 23, helping lower his WHIP to a more respectable number of 1.388.
Owen is the younger brother of A.J. Puk, who is currently a relief pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, selected by the Oakland Athletics. In addition to the A's and D-Backs, he also spent two years with the Miami Marlins.
A look at Owen Puk's "stuff"
