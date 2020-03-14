West Virginia Baseball Season Cancelled

In the continued aftermath of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 a pandemic, the West Virginia Mountaineer Baseball teams season will come to an abrupt end.

The Big 12 Conference announced Friday evening that "all-conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year."

The Mountaineers were sitting at 11-5 on the season and had yet to drop a series on the season.

West Virginia was in Lubbock, TX when its upcoming Big 12 Conference series opener with the Texas Texas Red Raiders was cancelled the day they arrived (Thursday).

Statement from WVU Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons:

“The announcement by the Big 12 to cancel the spring competition season is certainly disappointing but also is a necessity. We must take all precautions to ensure the health and safety of the league’s Universities, student-athletes and communities. All team activities have also been suspended until March 29 and then will be re-evaluated by the Big 12. The events of the past week have brought much sadness to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, but we must do our part to keep everyone safe.”

Statement from WVU Baseball Coach Randy Mazey:

"I’m really disappointed for our team, especially the seniors, but the health and safety of our kids takes precedence over baseball and always will. This is one of those tough parts of life that our players will have to learn how to get through. They will have each other, and we will help support them in any way we can."

Big 12 Statement on Athletic Activities

March 13, 2020 - Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

