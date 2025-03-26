West Virginia Cruises Past Marshall, Collects 20th Win of the Season
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia juniors Chase Swain and Sylar King and sophomore Armami Guzman all recorded two RBIs to lead the Mountaineers (20-3) past the Marshall Thundering Herd (12-13) Tuesday night 7-0.
After Marshall starting pitcher Fenix DiGiacomo walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, West Virginia junior Skylar King hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field for the early 1-0 edge.
Chase Swain added a run with a lead off home run in the second.
The Mountaineers widened the gap in the third when Skylar King delivered an RBI single back up the middle. Then, with runners at the corners, Jace Rinehart stole home on a double steal before RBI singles from Swain and Armani Guzman singled into right field to cap a four run third inning for a 6-0 lead.
West Virginia freshman starting pitcher David Hagen tossed four scoreless innings, striking out one and allowed just one hit on the night.
Senior right-hander Tyler Hutson threw two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts before freshman Mac Stiffler took the hill in the top of the seventh, junior Robby Porco came in to start the eight, and freshman Bryant Yoak entered the game in the ninth, and junior Ben McDougal finished the final two outs to hold the Thundering Herd scoreless.
West Virginia freshman Gavin Kelley added a run in the eight with a sharp ground ball to third senior Eddie Leon could not come up with the ball for an RBI single as Mountaineers took the 7-0 decision.
