West Virginia Enters the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Poll
The West Virginia University baseball program is 12-0 and have moved into the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll at No. 24 on Monday.
The Mountaineers jumped in the top 25 after taking the first three-games of a four games series through Sunday against Queens (NC) before completing the sweep on Monday with a resounding 17-3 decision.
West Virginia also swept Lipscomb and Jacksonville and notched a midweek win over Ohio in the 2025 home opener last week.
West Virginia entered the season in the NCBWA top 30 but entered the top 25 after the opening weekend at No. 25 and has rose to 22nd where they have remained the last two weeks.
Perfect Game placed WVU in the top 25 after starting 3-0 and have now soared to No. 16 in the latest rankings.
West Virginia is off to its best start since starting 18-0 in 1964.
Seniors Jace Rinehart (.435) and Brodie Kresser (.425) are hitting above .400 this season. Rinehart has recorded a team-high 10 RBIs while Kresser has a team-bests, 17 hits, four doubles, and nine walks to go with nine RBI.
Lefty Griffin Kirn was named Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for his efforts in the series opener against Queens over the weekend. The redshirt junior tossed eight innings and registered 10 strikeouts to earn his second win of the season. He sits with a 2.04 ERA and 16 K’s on the year.
Junior Carson Estridge has yet to give up a run this season in 15 innings of relief and holds a 2-0 record.
