West Virginia heads to the State of Georgia for Season-Opening Series

The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team opens the season with a four-game series, on the road, at Georgia State. The first pitch is set for 2:00 pm EST on Friday.

West Virginia enters the season ranked inside the 25 in three of the five collegiate baseball rankings, as well as reaching the highest preseason ranking in program history at No. 14 according to D1baseball.com.

The Mountaineers 11-5 record through the first 16 games of the season was the best start for the program since 2009, but the season abruptly ended due to COVID-19.

Matt McCormick and Austin Davis return to the club after batting over .300 last year and led the team with double with four apiece. Additionally, McCormick hit a team-leading three home runs along with slugger Paul McIntosh, who led the team with 14 RBI’s.

Junior Tyler Doanes hit over .300 his first two years as a Mountaineer, earning a place on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, plus All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, and, again, earned Big 12 Honorable mention as a sophomore. However, his numbers dipped a bit, batting .279 in 16 games. Regardless, Doanes would have undoubtedly increased his batting average and is one of the league's top base stealers since arriving on campus.

The West Virginia pitching rotation took a hit in the offseason, with Ryan Bergert undergoing season-ending surgery in December. Still, the Mountaineers have a plethora of young talent waiting for the opportunity.

The starting rotation is headlined by the big left-hander, Jackson Wolfe, who earned Preseason NCBWA All-American Third Team after a 3-1 record in all four of his starts with a 1.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts. Sophomore lefty Jake Carr put up an impressive 1.52 ERA and went 2-1 in four starts as a freshman. Tyler Strechay also had a strong freshman campaign with a 2-1 record and a 3.07 ERA. Also in the mix is Central Florida transfer, Adam Tulloch. He went 0-1 in five starts with a 2.88 ERA while at Central Florida, and as a freshman, Tulloch 6-2 with a 2.42 ERA while attending Wingate.

This will be the second meeting between the two programs, with the first matchup coming in the 2019 Atlanta Challenge, where the Mountaineers cruised to an 8-2 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI Twitter - @SI_WVU

Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly