West Virginia is Big 12 Conference Champs
Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia University baseball program won it first outright Big 12 Conference regular season championship Thursday night after Arizona State fell to Oklahoma State Thursday night 6-2.
The 2025 Big 12 regular season championship marks the second in program history after tying for the crown in 2023.
The Mountaineers won the league despite falling to Kansas Thursday evening 3-0.
The Mountaineers started the season 13-0 before finishing nonconference play 15-1.
West Virginia began its Big 12 slate on the road at Oklahoma State. Two games were canceled due to wildfires ravaging the Stillwater area, but the Mountaineers were able to take the lone game 8-6.
The Mountaineers returned home to face Arizona, but dropped two of three to the Wildcats took two of three games from WVU.
West Virginia, then traveled to BYU and after losing the series opener, ripped off 13 Big 12 wins before taking two games at Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers grabbed a game in their final road series of the season at Kansas State for a 19-6 record.
Coming into the final weekend of the season, West Virginia was third with a .304 batting average and second in team ERA at 4.85 during conference action.
Senior Jace Rinehart is leading the team in Big 12 play in batting average (.385), slugging percentage (.688), RBI (32), and doubles (12), which ranks in the top six in all categories.
