West Virginia Knocks off Jacksonville to take Season-Opening Series

Jacksonville, FL – The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) produced two runs on seven hits for a series-deciding game three win over the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2) Sunday afternoon 2-1.

Jacksonville broke the scoreless game in the second when Jacob Southern worked a one-out walk, then stole second with two outs before Langston Provitt singled up the middle scoring Southern for the games first run.

Tyler Doanes began the fourth hitting the gap on the left side of the infield for a single and Ryan McCormick followed it up with a hard hit to right field putting runners on the corners. Paul McIntosh hit into the double play but not before Doanes crossed home plate to tie the game at one.

Freshman left-hander Jake Carr made his debut on the mound for the Mountaineers, tossing five innings, walking one, giving up three hits and only allowing the one run.

Tevin Tucker connected for a line drive single into right-center to start the sixth inning and proceeded to steal second two pitches later. Then, Braden Zarbnisky put the ball in play with a ground ball up the middle and was able to beat the throw to first putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Tyler Doanes brought the go-ahead run with on a ground ball that found the hole on the left side to give the Mountaineers their first lead of the day, 2-1.

Dillon Meadows took the hill in the sixth and seventh before Zach Ottinger took over in the eighth and Braden Zarbnisky closed the door in the ninth to hold on for the series win.

The Mountaineers are set to host Canisius on Tuesday inside Monongalia County Ballpark with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm.