West Virginia Knocks Off Kennesaw State

Christopher Hall

Myrtle Beach, SC - The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) took the first game of the Brittain Resorts Invitational against Kennesaw State Friday afternoon, 7-1.

Paul McIntosh and Kevin Brophy recorded their RBI’s in the bottom of the first inning as the Mountaineers batted through the order and Vince Ippoliti brought then around with a two-RBI single into left field for a four-run first inning.

West Virginia gave themselves a considerable cushion in the third after McIntosh came up with his second hit of the day, striking one into left-center for a base hit and Victor Scott doubled into left to put runners at second and third.

Ippoliti worked a one-out walk to load the bases before Austin Davis drove in a run on a single into right field and Tevin Tucker drove in the second run on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-0.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jackson Wolfe made his second appearance of the season and he made quick work of the Owls, only walking two and striking out eight in seven innings for the win.

Kennesaw State got its only run in the seventh after Wolfe gave up three consecutive singles, but he settled in and retired the next three to get out of the inning. Beau Lowery closed the final two innings only allowing one hit and the Mountaineers tacked on another insurance run in the eight to a decisive 7-1 win.

West Virginia faces Saint Joseph’s in game two of the Brittain Resorts Invitational Saturday with the first pitch set for 2:00 pm. 

